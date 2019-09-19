AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Vice Chairman Acquires $1,760,500.00 in Stock

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,607,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 887,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,226. The firm has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.54. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. AbbVie’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 547,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,839,000 after buying an additional 77,919 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 175,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

