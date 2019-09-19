Abcam (LON:ABC) PT Lowered to GBX 1,134 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,144 ($14.95) to GBX 1,134 ($14.82) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABC. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) price target on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target (down from GBX 1,430 ($18.69)) on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Abcam alerts:

Shares of Abcam stock opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.29) on Monday. Abcam has a twelve month low of GBX 1,006 ($13.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,202.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,288.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.58 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Abcam’s previous dividend of $3.55. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Abcam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,139 ($14.88) per share, with a total value of £48,407.50 ($63,252.97). Also, insider Gavin Wood bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,157 ($15.12) per share, with a total value of £28,925 ($37,795.64).

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.