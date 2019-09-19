Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Plans — Dividend of $0.14

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of IAF opened at $5.34 on Thursday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $6.13.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

