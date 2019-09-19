Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 0.88 (LON:ALAI)

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd (LON:ALAI) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ALAI stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 72.10 ($0.94). 2,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,775. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 77.25 ($1.01). The stock has a market cap of $41.88 million and a PE ratio of -22.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.20.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

