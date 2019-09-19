Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:AOD)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

