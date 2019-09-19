Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,972 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of Actuant worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATU. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Actuant by 68.2% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Actuant by 6.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Actuant by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

In other Actuant news, Director Deursen Holly Van sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $34,916.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATU shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Actuant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Actuant from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Actuant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of ATU stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.70. 68,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Actuant Co. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Actuant had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Actuant Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Actuant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.67%.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

