Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

ADMS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $5.00 target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ADMS traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 1,459,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,713. The stock has a market cap of $173.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.08. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 149.97% and a negative net margin of 241.41%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.