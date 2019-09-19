Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Shares Gap Down to $9.06

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $9.06. Adesto Technologies shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 1,639,587 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Adesto Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Adesto Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Adesto Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Adesto Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

The firm has a market cap of $339.50 million, a P/E ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, VP Dermot Barry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $150,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,980 shares of company stock valued at $398,061. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 772.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

