Adya (CVE:ADYA) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Adya Inc (CVE:ADYA) shares were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 29,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 8,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of $9.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

About Adya (CVE:ADYA)

Adya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers worldwide. The company offers casual calling services; long distance services; voice-over-Internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; prepaid long distance calling cards; and wholesale and re-sale wireless services.

