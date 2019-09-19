Aegeus Market Capitalization Tops $38,253.00 (AEG)

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Aegeus has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Aegeus has a total market cap of $38,253.00 and $2,702.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aegeus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00208740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.01214866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017842 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020212 BTC.

Aegeus Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 40,068,304 coins and its circulating supply is 35,511,737 coins. The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aegeus is aegeus.io.

Aegeus Coin Trading

Aegeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aegeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aegeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

