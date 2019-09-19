Aeon Hits Market Cap of $7.64 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Aeon has a market cap of $7.64 million and $4,935.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00004693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00739455 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003329 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000187 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

