Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 210,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 174,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.40% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

