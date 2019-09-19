AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.06% of AFLAC worth $24,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in AFLAC by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,960,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AFLAC by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,029,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,807 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AFLAC by 853.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AFLAC by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,307,000 after acquiring an additional 581,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AFLAC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,140,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,798,000 after acquiring an additional 557,750 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of AFLAC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.79. 1,296,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,715. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

In related news, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,338.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $254,082.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,280 shares of company stock worth $757,628 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.07.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.