Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $32.63 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Afya an industry rank of 191 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFYA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.20 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Afya stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.02. 507,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81. Afya has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $32.64.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.24. The company had revenue of $45.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Analysts predict that Afya will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

