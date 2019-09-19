Aggreko (LON:AGK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $799.34

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $799.34 and traded as high as $838.20. Aggreko shares last traded at $834.60, with a volume of 541,988 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Aggreko from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 822.50 ($10.75).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 805.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 799.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.38 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

Aggreko Company Profile (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

