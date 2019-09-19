Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$50.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$48.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

TSE AC traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.79. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$22.57 and a 52 week high of C$47.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 4.8300001 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Director Calin Rovinescu sold 661,049 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$29,563,499.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634,512 shares in the company, valued at C$28,376,709.12. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 10,000 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.58, for a total transaction of C$445,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$860,955.83. Insiders sold 997,828 shares of company stock worth $44,298,502 in the last 90 days.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

