Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.68

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.68 and last traded at $122.68, with a volume of 7066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALG shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $70,007.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,870.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $106,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,481 shares of company stock worth $678,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,441,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Alamo Group by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 219,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after buying an additional 102,235 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 87,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,409,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alamo Group by 1,724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

