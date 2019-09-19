Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Down to $22.56

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $22.56. Alcoa shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 3,663,000 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on AA shares. Argus downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 24.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

