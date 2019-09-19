Alderon Iron Ore Corp (CVE:ADV) Director Mark Joseph Morabito Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alderon Iron Ore Corp (CVE:ADV) Director Mark Joseph Morabito sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$20,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914,353 shares in the company, valued at C$382,870.60.

Alderon Iron Ore Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$2.75.

About Alderon Iron Ore

Alderon Iron Ore Corp., formerly Alderon Resource Corp., is an exploration-stage company engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. As of December 31, 2011, the Company conducted iron ore exploration and evaluation activities related entirely to its properties located in Western Labrador.

