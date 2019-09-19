ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) CEO Randy L. Newman Acquires 4,571 Shares

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) CEO Randy L. Newman acquired 4,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $95,991.00.

Shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.75. 12,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,284. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

