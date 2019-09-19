Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE:ARE traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,207. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $154.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $279,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,068.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $62,919.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,344,360. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.