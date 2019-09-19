Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

ALIM has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of ALIM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 152,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,999. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.21.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 252,089 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Knott David M boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 402,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 32,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

