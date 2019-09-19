ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.38 (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3844 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,349. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08.

