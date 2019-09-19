Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 83.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 70.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth $80,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.53 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.16.

Shares of AYX stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.19. The stock had a trading volume of 613,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alteryx Inc has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $147.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -590.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 76,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $9,974,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 98,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $1,533,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,698 shares of company stock worth $18,816,004. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.