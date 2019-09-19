Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.26

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.26 and traded as high as $38.07. Altus Group shares last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 20,668 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Cormark lowered shares of Altus Group from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Group Ltd will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Courteau sold 41,250 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.87, for a total value of C$1,562,050.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,431,127.82. Also, Director Alex Probyn sold 8,488 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.15, for a total transaction of C$323,817.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,263,032.05.

Altus Group Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

