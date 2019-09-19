Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Blackstone Group Inc

Blackstone Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc owned approximately 0.31% of Amalgamated Bank worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 679.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,005. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $497.22 million and a P/E ratio of 11.46.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

