Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Position Increased by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amc Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AMCX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of AMCX traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Amc Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.03 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.