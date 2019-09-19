American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.97 Billion

Equities analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) to announce sales of $11.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.01 billion and the lowest is $11.92 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $11.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $46.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.68 billion to $46.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $48.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.61 billion to $49.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.76.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,441,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,243. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $201,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Embler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $112,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,706.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,092,587 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,372,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,070 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612,922 shares of the airline’s stock worth $215,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,558 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,637,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,305,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,993 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $177,362,000 after purchasing an additional 366,191 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

