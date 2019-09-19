American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Gap Down to $8.96

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $8.96. American Axle & Manufact. shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 2,958,037 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXL. TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,865,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,209,000 after buying an additional 389,512 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,443,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after buying an additional 392,300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,415,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1,945.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares during the period.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

