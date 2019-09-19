American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after acquiring an additional 223,029 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 113,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.7% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 37,372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.62. 2,999,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,343. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.