Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.99

Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $0.62. Amira Nature Foods shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 7,800 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amira Nature Foods stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Amira Nature Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Amira Nature Foods Company Profile (NYSE:ANFI)

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

