Amoveo (VEO) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Amoveo has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Amoveo has a total market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $315.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for approximately $126.90 or 0.01236195 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00040166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.78 or 0.05253798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001121 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 67,940 coins and its circulating supply is 66,135 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

