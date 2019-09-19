Analysts Anticipate Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.20 Million

Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) to announce sales of $170.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Utilities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.50 million and the highest is $176.90 million. Chesapeake Utilities reported sales of $140.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will report full year sales of $757.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $764.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $852.90 million, with estimates ranging from $774.00 million to $949.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chesapeake Utilities.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

Shares of CPK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,513. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.94%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,858 shares of company stock valued at $269,292. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.