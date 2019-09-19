Analysts Anticipate Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $541.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce sales of $541.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $545.04 million. Match Group reported sales of $443.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 166.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.76.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $2,010,212.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,565.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $596,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,607.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Match Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,194,000 after purchasing an additional 56,727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Match Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Match Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.24. 1,291,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.25. Match Group has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.23.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

