Analysts Set $0.38 Target Price for Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $0.38 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rezolute an industry rank of 91 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rezolute in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.38 target price on the stock.
Rezolute stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 63,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,114. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.50.
Rezolute Company Profile
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in the development of drug therapies for the treatment of patients with metabolic and orphan diseases in the United States. Its products include RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, a devastating ultra-orphan pediatric disease; RZ402, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in late stage preclinical program for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and RZ602, a product candidate that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
