Analysts Set $0.38 Target Price for Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $0.38 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rezolute an industry rank of 91 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rezolute in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.38 target price on the stock.

Rezolute stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 63,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,114. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in the development of drug therapies for the treatment of patients with metabolic and orphan diseases in the United States. Its products include RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, a devastating ultra-orphan pediatric disease; RZ402, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in late stage preclinical program for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and RZ602, a product candidate that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rezolute (RZLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.