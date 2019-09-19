Analysts Set Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Target Price at $23.50

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRBP. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, COO Robert Paul Discordia purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 30,150 shares in the company, valued at $176,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,175 shares of company stock worth $112,241. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,587,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after acquiring an additional 253,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 220,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 38,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.91% and a negative net margin of 164.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

