Analysts Set Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price at $28.70

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

PENN stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,016. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $530,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,465,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

