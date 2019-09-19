ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Raised to $220.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ANSYS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Griffin Securities raised ANSYS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $217.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.43. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $219.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 6.7% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 478.6% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2,565.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,557,000 after buying an additional 129,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

