Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.20, 8,637,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average session volume of 4,272,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on AM. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,855,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $19,448,324.88. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $104,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,626.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 80.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,486 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $14,162,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 317,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

