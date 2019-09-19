Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (ANH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on October 29th

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ANH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,219. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $336.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 32.48 and a current ratio of 32.48.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

