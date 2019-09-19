Aphelion Market Cap Reaches $152,797.00 (APH)

Aphelion (CURRENCY:APH) traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Aphelion token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network. Aphelion has a total market capitalization of $152,797.00 and $49,319.00 worth of Aphelion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aphelion has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00212942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.01225762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00096545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017872 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aphelion Profile

Aphelion’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Aphelion’s total supply is 70,188,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aphelion is aphelion.org/blog.html. Aphelion’s official Twitter account is @apheliontoken. The Reddit community for Aphelion is /r/APH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aphelion is aphelion.org.

Buying and Selling Aphelion

Aphelion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aphelion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aphelion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aphelion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

