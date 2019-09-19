Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.23, 4,163,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,356,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aphria in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.26 million. Aphria’s revenue was up 971.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aphria Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Aphria by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Aphria in the 1st quarter valued at $4,741,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Aphria by 1,307.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 982,671 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Aphria by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Aphria by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 257,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

