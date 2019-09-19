Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Apple by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 23,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 54,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Apple by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 9,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 399,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 113,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.13. 5,497,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,341,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $993.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.85. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $187.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

