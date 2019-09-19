Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.5% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161,912 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,738,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,719,142,000 after purchasing an additional 546,597 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,929,054,000 after purchasing an additional 414,856 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,376,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,815,725,000 after purchasing an additional 241,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.25.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.13. 5,497,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,341,180. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.85. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $993.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

