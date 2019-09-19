Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,723.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $36,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,658.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $247,289 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,200,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 57.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after acquiring an additional 390,100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,690,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after acquiring an additional 311,400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,293,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 263.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 302,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.