Argus Market Capitalization Tops $561.00 (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 120.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Argus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Argus has a market capitalization of $561.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argus has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00030668 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00147039 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000723 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,060.35 or 0.99999795 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000569 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Argus Coin Profile

Argus (CRYPTO:ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official website is www.argusnetwork.co. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin.

Buying and Selling Argus

Argus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

