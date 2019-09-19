Arion (ARION) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last week, Arion has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $29,630.00 and $17.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00208740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.01214866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017842 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020212 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,113,735 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

