Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,163 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 508.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

ARTNA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.