Asgard (ASG) Price Reaches $0.0028

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Asgard has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $612,501.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Asgard has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar. One Asgard token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Asgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00209305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.01195783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00094374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Asgard Profile

Asgard’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,720,918 tokens. Asgard’s official website is asgardecofund.io. The official message board for Asgard is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund. Asgard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Asgard Token Trading

Asgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.