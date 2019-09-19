Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.67

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.67 and traded as low as $28.05. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 4,800 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASHTF)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.